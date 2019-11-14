Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Big double-double against Sixers

Vucevic scored a game-high 25 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 112-97 win over the 76ers.

With Joel Embiid (knee) out of action for Philly, Vucevic and Aaron Gordon both had big games in the Orlando frontcourt. The 29-year-old center has delivered a double-double in five straight games and eight of 11 this season, but his streak of games with at least one block ended at seven Wednesday.