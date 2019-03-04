Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Big double-double in loss

Vucevic produced 28 points (13-16 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks over 36 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday.

Vucevic came away with another impressive double-double in Sunday's loss, totaling his highest point total in 16 games. Even more impressive than his scoring and rebounding totals were his additional contributions - namely, six dimes and two each of steals and blocks. Games like Sunday's are commonplace for Vucevic, and he should continue to produce at a high level, especially in favorable matchups.