Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Big double-double in loss

Vucevic scored 19 points (8-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 17 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 103-98 loss to the Rockets,

Following a big first half that fueled an eight-point Magic lead, the center found himself primarily matched up against James Harden after the break and only managed to score two more points. Vucevic now has 33 double-doubles on the season, including nine through 14 games in January.