Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Big double-double in OT loss

Vucevic scored 24 points (11-29 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding 15 rebounds and four assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 124-118 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

He won the battle but lost the war in his matchup with Nikola Jokic, as Vucevic recorded his third straight double-double and 17th of the season. The 28-year-old is also growing more comfortable with his three-point shot, averaging 1.7 threes over his last 11 games -- along with 24.8 points, 12.0 boards, 4.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks -- while shooting 40.4 percent from beyond the arc.