Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Big double-double in rout
Vucevic scored a game-high 23 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block in 32 minutes during Friday's 118-86 win over the Grizzlies.
The veteran big has been a little inconsistent to begin the season, but Vucevic has recorded three straight double-doubles and six in nine games in total, with Friday's 16 boards representing his season high to date. He's also dished 13 assists over the last two games, and after averaging a career-high 3.8 APG last season, the 29-year-old's distribution skills still seem to be improving.
