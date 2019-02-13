Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Big double-double in win
Vucevic scored a game-high 25 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 17 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 118-88 win over the Pelicans.
Anthony Davis was back in the lineup for New Orleans but didn't look 100 percent, and Vucevic took advantage to the tune of his fourth straight double-double and 40th of the season. The center continues to steam towards a career-best campaign, and if the Magic are going to sneak into the playoffs, it will be on Vucevic's back.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Another double-double in victory•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Continues dominating in win•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Another double-double•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Fourth straight double-double•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in win•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: All-around stat line in loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...