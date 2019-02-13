Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Big double-double in win

Vucevic scored a game-high 25 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding 17 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 118-88 win over the Pelicans.

Anthony Davis was back in the lineup for New Orleans but didn't look 100 percent, and Vucevic took advantage to the tune of his fourth straight double-double and 40th of the season. The center continues to steam towards a career-best campaign, and if the Magic are going to sneak into the playoffs, it will be on Vucevic's back.