Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Big double-double in win over Hawks
Vucevic scored 29 points (12-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Monday's 122-103 win over the Hawks.
The big man continues to be an extremely consistent fantasy asset, posting either 20-plus points or a double-double (or both) through all 11 games so far in January. Vucevic's average on the month of 21.1 points, 12.4 boards, 4.2 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.1 blocks is actually a slight improvement on his already career-best pace for the season, suggesting that the 28-year-old may not have found his ceiling yet.
