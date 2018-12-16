Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Big double-double in win over Jazz

Vucevic scored 15 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 19 rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Saturday's 96-89 win over the Jazz.

The 28-year-old got the better of Utah center Rudy Gobert at both ends of the court, helping propel Orlando to a sweep of their two-game set in Mexico City. Vucevic now has 20 double-doubles in 29 games, putting him on pace to shatter his previous career high of 46.