Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Big double-double in win
Vucevic scored a game-high 22 points (10-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 112-84 win over the Bulls.
His numbers would have been even more impressive had the Magic not sat their veterans in the fourth quarter of the rout. Vucevic now has 25 double-doubles on the year -- the seventh straight season in which he's reached that mark.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.