Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Big double-double in win

Vucevic scored a game-high 22 points (10-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 112-84 win over the Bulls.

His numbers would have been even more impressive had the Magic not sat their veterans in the fourth quarter of the rout. Vucevic now has 25 double-doubles on the year -- the seventh straight season in which he's reached that mark.