Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Big month continues
Vucevic scored 22 points (10-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 11 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 34 minutes during Sunday's 109-107 win over the Pistons.
It's Vucevic's third straight double-double and ninth through 11 games in December, a month in which he's now averaging 19.5 points, 13.6 boards, 3.5 assists, 1.1 three-pointers, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 steals. He'll get one more chance to boost those numbers before 2019 when the Magic head to Charlotte on New Year's Eve.
