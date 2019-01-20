Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Big night in loss to Bucks

Vucevic scored a team-high 27 points (11-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding six rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 30 minutes during Saturday's 118-108 loss to the Bucks.

While he wasn't able to add to his 30 double-doubles on the season, Vucevic did score 20-plus points for the sixth time in 10 games to kick off 2019, and the center is averaging 20.3 points, 12.2 boards, 4.4 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks over that stretch.