Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Blows up for huge game Friday

Vucevic recorded 30 points (12-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 20 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Friday's 116-87 win over the Raptors.

The Magic took down a good Raptors team on the back of Nikola Vucevic, posting a monstrous double-double that featured a season-high in rebounds. The eight assists on Friday display his awareness from the post, as Vucevic is becoming a force to deal with for opposing teams night-in and night-out.