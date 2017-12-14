Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Collects 12 rebounds

Vucevic scored 14 points (7-16 FG, 0-2 3PT) to go with 12 rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks across 31 minutes in Wednesday's 106-95 loss to the Clippers.

Vucevic collected his fourth straight double-double with his 12 rebounds on Wednesday. In his last six games, the Orlando center is averaging an impressive 22.0 points to go along with 11.1 rebounds. Averaging 17.4 points and 9.3 rebounds for the season, Vucevic is turning into an all-around threat to light up the scoreboard and dominate the boards on a nightly basis.