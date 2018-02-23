Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Collects 19 points Thursday
Vucevic registered 19 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist across 24 minutes in Thursday's 120-113 loss to the Knicks.
Vucevic played his first game in 2018 Thursday night, and although he didn't play his usual workload, he did tally 19 points in his limited time. It was a welcomed site from Magic fans, as they can only hope Vucevic suffers no setbacks in his recovery from the hand injury if he continues to play like he did Thursday night.
