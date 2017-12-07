Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Collects season-high 16 rebounds
Vucevic scored 22 points (9-19 FG, 2-7 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with 16 rebounds, four assists, two steals and four blocks in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 110-106 overtime win over Atlanta.
On Wednesday, Vucevic completed an all-around, dominant stat line with 22 points and a season-high 16 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season. Vucevic has always been a solid scorer and superior rebounder, averaging 14.7 points and 9.7 rebounds for his career. The center is taking more chances in his offensive game, sinking 2-of-7 three pointers on Wednesday. This season, Vucevic is shooting more three-pointers, averaging 4.2 three-point attempts per game compared to his career average of 0.5 shots. As a result, he is shooting 33.9 percent from beyond the arc for the season.
