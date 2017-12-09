Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Collects season-high 17 rebounds

Vucevic scored 21 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3PT) to go with 17 rebounds, two assists, one steal and four blocks over 32 minutes in Friday's 103-89 loss to Denver.

Vucevic one-upped his season-high 16 rebounds that he garnered on Wednesday, collecting 17 rebounds on Friday. In addition, the center led the team in scoring with 21 points. The Orlando center is averaging a solid double-double with 18.0 points and 11.1 rebounds over his last six games. Averaging 16.8 points and 9.0 rebounds for the season, Vucevic is doing an impressive job holding down the fort in the low-post in Orlando.