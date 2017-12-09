Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Collects season-high 17 rebounds
Vucevic scored 21 points (10-19 FG, 1-5 3PT) to go with 17 rebounds, two assists, one steal and four blocks over 32 minutes in Friday's 103-89 loss to Denver.
Vucevic one-upped his season-high 16 rebounds that he garnered on Wednesday, collecting 17 rebounds on Friday. In addition, the center led the team in scoring with 21 points. The Orlando center is averaging a solid double-double with 18.0 points and 11.1 rebounds over his last six games. Averaging 16.8 points and 9.0 rebounds for the season, Vucevic is doing an impressive job holding down the fort in the low-post in Orlando.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Collects season-high 16 rebounds•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Leads team with 34 points in win•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Puts up inefficient double-double in loss•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Pours in 25 points, 13 boards in Monday's loss•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Salvages line with defense•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...