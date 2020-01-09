Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Comes close to 30-10 night
Vucevic had 29 points (12-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 123-89 win over the Wizards.
The 20 field goal attempts were at least double the shot amount of any other Magic teammate, and only the third time the 29-year-old has achieved such feat this season. It worked well, considering Orlando dominated so much that Vucevic didn't play at all in the fourth quarter. The big man's nine rebounds snapped a four-game stretch of double-digit boards, but the 29 points are his highest points tally since his Dec. 15 return from an ankle injury, a welcoming stat to fantasy teams who employ him.
