Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Comes close to triple-double

Vucevic had 16 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3PT), 12 rebounds and seven assists in 32 minutes during Friday's 98-97 win over the 76ers.

Vucevic came just three assists shy of what would've been his first triple-double of the season, but he has three double-doubles over his last five outings and he has looked very good since returning from an 11-game absence -- the talented big man is averaging 18.6 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists over his last six outings since his return from the injured list. He will try to extend that solid run of play Saturday at Milwaukee.