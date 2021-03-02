Vucevic notched 29 points (12-24 FG, 5-8 3Pt), 15 rebounds and eight assists across 35 minutes in Monday's loss against the Mavericks.

Vucevic ended just two dimes away of what would've been his second triple-double over his last six appearances, and the Montenegrin big man has been a dominant presence on both ends of the court for the Magic all season long. He has scored at least 20 points in six straight contests and in nine of his last 11 appearances while grabbing double-digit rebounds eight times during that 11-game span.