Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Comes up small in loss
Vucevic totaled six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a block over 25 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.
Vucevic's production was unusually small in Tuesday's blowout loss, though the entire Magic team came out totally flat from the tip. Through two games of the playoff series with Toronto, Vucevic is averaging a paltry 8.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.0 blocks. He was a huge factor in the Magic reaching the playoffs, and he'll need to bounce back with a big effort on Friday when the Magic come home for Game 3.
