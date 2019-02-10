Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Continues dominating in win

Vucevic turned in 15 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 17 rebounds, five assists and one block across 26 minutes in the Magic's 103-83 win over the Bucks on Saturday.

Vucevic stepped up with his second straight double-double and sixth in his last seven games overall. The floor-spacing big man has also drained one three-pointer in five of his last six contests, as he continues to reward fantasy owners with varying levels of production in every category across the stat sheet. Vucevic's long-range prowess this season -- exemplified by his career-best 37.8 percent success rate from three-point range -- has played an integral part in his career-high 20.5 points per game average.