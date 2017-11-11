Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Continues solid start in victory
Vucevic produced 19 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes in Friday's 128-112 victory over the Suns.
Vucevic looked good again Friday, helping lead the Magic to a comfortable victory. He has been excellent to start the season, playing a big role in the teams' hot start. His rebounding numbers have fallen slightly, however his improvement from the three-point line has been nothing short of amazing. Along with Aaron Gordon, his perimeter scoring has been a pleasant surprise for owners, something that shows no sign of slowing down as we move into the second month.
