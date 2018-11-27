Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Continues thriving in loss
Vucevic compiled 30 points (12-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 33 minutes in the Magic's 116-110 loss to the Warriors on Monday.
Vucevic's play was essentially the lone bright spot on the starting five, as frontcourt mate Aaron Gordon struggled through a scoreless effort before departing after 22 minutes with lower back tightness. The veteran center has taken his game to a completely different level offensively this season, as he's now averaging a career-high 20.8 points. Monday's tally gave him back-to-back 30-point efforts for the second time in November, a month during which he's averaging 21.9 points on 54.1 percent shooting. Vucevic's work on the boards has been just as impressive, as he now boasts 10 double-doubles during the current month.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Drops 31 points Sunday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Hauls in 18 rebounds Tuesday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Falls just short of triple-double•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Has season-high 36 points Saturday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Pours in game-high 30 in win over Sixers•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Third straight double-double•
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country