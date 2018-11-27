Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Continues thriving in loss

Vucevic compiled 30 points (12-21 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and one steal across 33 minutes in the Magic's 116-110 loss to the Warriors on Monday.

Vucevic's play was essentially the lone bright spot on the starting five, as frontcourt mate Aaron Gordon struggled through a scoreless effort before departing after 22 minutes with lower back tightness. The veteran center has taken his game to a completely different level offensively this season, as he's now averaging a career-high 20.8 points. Monday's tally gave him back-to-back 30-point efforts for the second time in November, a month during which he's averaging 21.9 points on 54.1 percent shooting. Vucevic's work on the boards has been just as impressive, as he now boasts 10 double-doubles during the current month.