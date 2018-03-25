Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Contributes full line in Saturday's win

Vucevic accounted for 24 points (11-26 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Saturday's 105-99 win over the Suns.

Vucevic combined with Aaron Gordon to spearhead a rather rare victory for the Magic, and his scoring total equaled his best since returning from an extended absence due to a hand injury Feb. 22. The 27-year-old had been in somewhat of an offensive slump over the prior three games, a stretch during which he'd shot just 36.4 percent (16-for-44). Vucevic posted an improved 42.3 percent success rate Saturday, and his 26 shot attempts were the most he'd put up all season. Given his pivotal role in Orlando's offense, Vucevic should continue seeing heavy usage for the remainder of the campaign.