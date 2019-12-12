Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Could return Friday

Vucevic (ankle) said he's hoping to return Friday against the Rockets, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Vucevic, who has been sidelined since Nov. 20 with a sprained right ankle, is listed as out for Friday's game, though it sounds like that could change depending on how he feels following the team's morning shootaround. The big man noted that he should return Sunday against the Pelicans if he's ultimately unable to take the court Friday.