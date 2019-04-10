Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Dealing with stomach bug
Vucevic is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to a stomach virus.
The Magic have already punched their ticket to the postseason, but there's still seeding at stake for the team in its regular-season finale. Depending on the results of Wednesday's games, the Magic could fall anywhere between the Nos. 6 and 8 seeds, so there's some incentive for Vucevic to try and play if the stomach bug isn't too debilitating. If the Magic do decide to err on the side of caution and hold Vucevic out, Khem Birch would likely enter the starting lineup and make for an intriguing DFS option while absorbing the majority of the minutes at center.
