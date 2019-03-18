Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Delivers 20-20 outing

Vucevic produced 27 points (10-20 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 20 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 34 minutes in the Magic's win over the Hawks on Sunday.

Vucevic was a force to be reckoned with in Sunday's win, leading his team to an easy victory behind his first 20-point, 20-rebound game of the season. He's been one of the most productive big men in the game this season, averaging 20.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 blocks per game -- all career highs for the eight-year veteran.