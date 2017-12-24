Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Departs with apparent hand injury
Vucevic departed Saturday's game against the Wizards with an apparent left hand or wrist injury, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Vucevic exited with just under seven minutes to play in the first quarter and headed to the Magic's locker room, where he's set to undergo an X-Ray. Consider the big man questionable to return until further notice.
