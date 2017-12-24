Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Diagnosed with fractured finger, expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks
Vucevic suffered a fractured left metacarpal on his left hand during Saturday's game against the Wizards. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Vucevic could miss 6-to-8 weeks.
Vucevic sustained the injury early in the first quarter and immediately headed to the locker room to undergo X-Rays. The results revealed the fracture, which will likely cost Vucevic multiple weeks and perhaps as much as two montsh. As of now, the team has not provided a timetable, stating only that Vucevic will be "out indefinitely."
