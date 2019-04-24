Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Disappears as Magic head home

Vucevic totaled six points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and an assist over 17 minutes in the Magic's loss to the Raptors on Tuesday.

Vucevic came away with another dreadful performance in Tuesday's loss, coming up small for the fourth time in five games against Toronto. He played only 17 minutes with the game well out of reach early on, yielding 30 minutes to backup Khem Birch. After a phenomenal regular season, Vucevic's playoff numbers were a huge disappointment.

