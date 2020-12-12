Vucevic racked up 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and a block in 25 minutes during Orlando's 116-112 win over the Hawks on Friday.

Recording a game-high plus-25, Vucevic paced the team in scoring and matched a team-high playing 25 minutes. After averaging 19.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game last season, Vucevic picked up right where he left off and is in line for another hefty role with the Magic in 2021.