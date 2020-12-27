Vucevic posted 22 points (8-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and two steals in a win over Orlando on Saturday.

Vucevic paced all players with 17 boards in the victory en route to his second straight double-double. In what could be a boon to fantasy managers, the center is venturing beyond the arc more frequently so far this season, averaging 2.5 treys on 6.0 attempts after making 1.6 threes on 4.7 tries per game in 2019-20. Whether or not that trend continues, Vucevic is among the most reliable double-double threats in the league, having ranked eighth in the NBA with 41 such performances last season.