Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Dominates glass Monday

Vucevic scored 11 points (3-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 24 rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 101-89 win over the Nets.

While he had trouble getting his shot to fall and didn't score his first point until midway through the third quarter, Vucevic simply bullied an overmatched Brooklyn frontcourt on the glass en route to a season high in boards and his 300th career double-double as a member of the Magic. The 29-year-old center recorded his 17th double-double of the season, including four straight, but did see his streak of games with 20 or more points snapped at five.