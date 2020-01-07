Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Dominates glass Monday
Vucevic scored 11 points (3-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 24 rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Monday's 101-89 win over the Nets.
While he had trouble getting his shot to fall and didn't score his first point until midway through the third quarter, Vucevic simply bullied an overmatched Brooklyn frontcourt on the glass en route to a season high in boards and his 300th career double-double as a member of the Magic. The 29-year-old center recorded his 17th double-double of the season, including four straight, but did see his streak of games with 20 or more points snapped at five.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Third straight double-double•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Flirts with triple-double in win•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Logs 20 points, 12 boards•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Scores 27 in Monday's defeat•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Comes close to triple-double•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Solid shooting night•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...