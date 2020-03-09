Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Dominates Rockets on glass

Vucevic provided 16 points (5-12 FG, 6-8 FT), 16 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 33 minutes Sunday in the Magic's 126-106 win over the Rockets.

Vucevic wasn't at peak efficiency Sunday after clearing 20 points in each of the past three games while shooting 54.1 percent from the field, but he didn't have much competition on the boards while taking aim at an undersized Houston frontcourt. A 20-20 game may have been in reach for Vucevic had the Magic's 29-point lead entering the final quarter not resulted in all of the Orlando starters having their playing time suppressed to some degree. The 29-year-old could be in store for more minutes and touches Tuesday, when the Magic take on Jonas Valanciunas and the Grizzlies.