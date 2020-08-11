Vucevic had 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3PT) and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's loss to the Nets.

Vucevic appeared to be on a soft minutes restriction, as he played only 21 minutes -- by far his fewest in any game since the restart. With the Magic locked into the No. 8 seed, Vucevic could again be limited -- or rested altogether -- for Thursday's seeding-game finale against New Orleans.