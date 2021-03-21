Vucevic scored a team-high 22 points (9-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 13 rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-96 loss to the Celtics.

The veteran center delivered his fourth straight double-double and 29th of the season, but Vucevic once again didn't get enough support from the rest of the Magic roster. He's averaging an impressive 25.9 points, 12.9 boards, 4.8 assists and 2.9 threes through eight games in March.