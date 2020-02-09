Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in loss to Bucks
Vucevic scored a team-high 21 points (10-20 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, six assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Saturday's 111-95 loss to the Bucks.
His struggles from beyond the arc didn't do the Magic any favors, but Vucevic still delivered a strong overall fantasy performance. The 29-year-old only has two double-doubles through five games in February, one of his worst stretches of the season in that regard, but he's still averaging 20.2 points, 9.6 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.2 threes to begin the month.
