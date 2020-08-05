Vucevic scored a team-high 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 120-109 loss to the Pacers.

The big man has scored at least 22 points in all three games since the restart while posting double-doubles in his last two. With the Magic trying to catch the Nets for the No. 7 seed in the East and still having something to play for, Vucevic could be one of the rare stars in the conference who doesn't face the prospect of lower minutes and significant rest over the final games of the regular season.