Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in loss
Vucevic scored 13 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Monday's 113-92 loss to the Heat.
No Magic player could get much going offensively -- Vucevic tied Aaron Gordon for the team lead in scoring, and Orlando shot just 37.1 percent from the floor as a team -- but the center still made a decent fantasy contribution. The double-double was Vucevic's 11th through 15 games in January, and he's averaging 19.5 points, 11.6 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.1 threes and 0.9 steals on the month.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double streak ends•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Back-to-back double-doubles•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Ugly shooting mars double-double•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Hits glass hard in win•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Comes close to 30-10 night•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...