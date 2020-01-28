Play

Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in loss

Vucevic scored 13 points (5-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Monday's 113-92 loss to the Heat.

No Magic player could get much going offensively -- Vucevic tied Aaron Gordon for the team lead in scoring, and Orlando shot just 37.1 percent from the floor as a team -- but the center still made a decent fantasy contribution. The double-double was Vucevic's 11th through 15 games in January, and he's averaging 19.5 points, 11.6 boards, 3.5 assists, 2.1 threes and 0.9 steals on the month.

