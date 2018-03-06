Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in Monday's loss
Vucevic scored a team-high 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt) while adding 12 rebounds, three assists and a block in 32 minutes during Monday's 94-80 loss to the Jazz.
He got outplayed by Rudy Gobert, but Vucevic still delivered a solid performance of his own. The 27-year-old has had some trouble balancing his duties on the glass with his new-found three-point shot this season, and while he's racked up two double-doubles in his last three games, he averaging just 8.3 boards -- along with 17.0 points, 3.0 assists, 1.4 threes and 1.3 blocks -- over his last seven since returning from a hand injury,
