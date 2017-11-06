Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in Sunday's loss

Vucevic scored 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 104-88 loss to the Celtics.

It's the veteran center's fourth double-double on the year, while the seven assists were a season high. Vucevic's efforts to add three-point range to his arsenal have cost him some rebounding opportunities, but he's already drained 17 threes through 10 games after managing only 23 in 75 games last season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories