Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in Sunday's loss

Vucevic scored 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 104-88 loss to the Celtics.

It's the veteran center's fourth double-double on the year, while the seven assists were a season high. Vucevic's efforts to add three-point range to his arsenal have cost him some rebounding opportunities, but he's already drained 17 threes through 10 games after managing only 23 in 75 games last season.