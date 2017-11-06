Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in Sunday's loss
Vucevic scored 13 points (6-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt) while adding 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Sunday's 104-88 loss to the Celtics.
It's the veteran center's fourth double-double on the year, while the seven assists were a season high. Vucevic's efforts to add three-point range to his arsenal have cost him some rebounding opportunities, but he's already drained 17 threes through 10 games after managing only 23 in 75 games last season.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Scores 20 in win over Pelicans•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Monster game Friday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Secures double-double Wednesday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: To start Friday•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Will be rested Tuesday vs. Spurs•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Encouraged to take more threes by coaches•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...