Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in victory Friday

Vucevic totaled 25 points (11-20 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's 99-85 victory over Phoenix.

Vucevic started slow Friday but ended the game with yet another double-double. He has been fantastic to start the season after some questions coming into the opening night. Mo Bamba poses no threat at this stage and as long as the Magic remain competitive, Vucevic could end up being one of the steals on the draft.