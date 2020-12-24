Vucevic totaled 15 points (5-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-8 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 34 minutes of Wednesday's 113-107 win over the Heat.
Vucevic put up double-doubles in each of his four preseason games and continued the streak into the season opener. It's nothing new for the big man as he has averaged the feat on a nightly basis in all but two of his last eight seasons.
