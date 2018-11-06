Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in win over Cavs

Vucevic scored 14 points (6-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 102-100 win over the Cavaliers.

The double-double was his sixth in the last eight games, but Vucevic made his biggest impact on the defensive end, as his block on George Hill helped set up Evan Fournier's game-winning basket as the Magic overcame a five-point deficit in the game's final 24 seconds. The 28-year-old center is averaging a double-double through 10 games, and there's little reason to think he'll slow down -- he's done it four times in his prior six seasons in Orlando.