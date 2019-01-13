Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in win over Celtics
Vucevic scored 16 points (7-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 13 rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 win over the Celtics.
The double-double was his 28th of the season as Vucevic continues his march towards a career year -- he's averaging personal bests in points, boards, assists, blocks, three-pointers and field-goal percentage, and given his large role in the Magic offense, only an injury seems likely to slow him down in the second half.
More News
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...