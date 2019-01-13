Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in win over Celtics

Vucevic scored 16 points (7-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT) while adding 13 rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 win over the Celtics.

The double-double was his 28th of the season as Vucevic continues his march towards a career year -- he's averaging personal bests in points, boards, assists, blocks, three-pointers and field-goal percentage, and given his large role in the Magic offense, only an injury seems likely to slow him down in the second half.