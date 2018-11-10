Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in win over Wizards

Vucevic scored a team-high 21 points (10-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt) while adding 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal in 31 minutes during Friday's 117-108 win over the Wizards.

The 28-year-old center took advantage of Washington's lack of size in the middle beyond Dwight Howard, leading to his seventh double-double in 12 games. Vucevic isn't too far off going 12-for-12, either, as he has yet to pull down fewer than eight boards in a game. As long as he can avoid the injuries that cut into his 2017-18 campaign, he'll remain a nightly double-double threat and a player with a very strong fantasy floor.