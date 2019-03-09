Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in win
Vucevic scored 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-06 win over the Mavericks.
The veteran center's now grabbed double-doubles in three straight games, and he's already established a new career high in that category with 48 and counting. If the Magic are able to make the postseason, Vucevic's career year will be the key reason why.
More News
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Big double-double in loss•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Leads charge in win over Pacers•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Another double-double in win•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Eighth straight double-double•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Strong double-double in win•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Full line in Friday's loss•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...