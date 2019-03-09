Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in win

Vucevic scored 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-06 win over the Mavericks.

The veteran center's now grabbed double-doubles in three straight games, and he's already established a new career high in that category with 48 and counting. If the Magic are able to make the postseason, Vucevic's career year will be the key reason why.

More News
Our Latest Stories