Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in win

Vucevic scored 20 points (8-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-06 win over the Mavericks.

The veteran center's now grabbed double-doubles in three straight games, and he's already established a new career high in that category with 48 and counting. If the Magic are able to make the postseason, Vucevic's career year will be the key reason why.