Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double streak at five

Vucevic scored 27 points (12-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, five assists and a block in 34 minutes during Friday's 136-125 win over the Timberwolves.

He took advantage of the absence of Karl-Anthony Towns (wrist) although nobody's been able to slow Vucevic down much lately. The Orlando center has a double-double in five straight games and seven of his last nine, averaging 20.9 points, 10.7 boards, 4.6 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 threes over that stretch.

