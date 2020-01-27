Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-Double streak ends
Vucevic had 13 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, and five assists in 26 minutes against the Clippers on Sunday.
Vucevic saw his double-double streak end at four games as he fouled out in his team's loss. He had a cold stretch from deep, failing to make a three in the game. He'll try to turn things around against the Heat on Monday.
