Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-Double streak ends

Vucevic had 13 points (5-14 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, and five assists in 26 minutes against the Clippers on Sunday.

Vucevic saw his double-double streak end at four games as he fouled out in his team's loss. He had a cold stretch from deep, failing to make a three in the game. He'll try to turn things around against the Heat on Monday.