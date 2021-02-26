Vucevic posted 28 points (12-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes during Thursday's 129-92 loss to the Nets.

Vucevic was his normal efficient self in this blowout loss, but his teammates unfortunately did not join him as no other Orlando player managed more than 15 points. The 6-foot-11 center had a bit better showing from downtown after recent struggles that saw him shooting 21.2 percent on 6.6 hoists from deep over his previous five games. Vucevic is shooting 40 percent from downtown this season, the best mark of his career.